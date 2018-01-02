Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Elgin0

Peterhead v Elgin City

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 5McCracken
  • 3Robertson
  • 22McIlduff
  • 7Stevenson
  • 6Ferry
  • 33Gibson
  • 20Leitch
  • 18Brown
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 8Brown
  • 11Riley
  • 12Smith
  • 14McLean
  • 21Hobday

Elgin

  • 1Trialist
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 5Eadie
  • 3Allan
  • 7Anderson
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Reilly
  • 11Smith
  • 10Cameron
  • 9McLeish

Substitutes

  • 12Dodd
  • 14Elbouzedi
  • 15Trialist
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Bronsky
  • 18Sutherland
  • 21Waters
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Elgin City 0. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.

Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).

Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Cameron Eadie (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Hand ball by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1911532719838
2Peterhead17121439192037
3Stenhousemuir188642920930
4Stirling1784531201128
5Annan Athletic197752316728
6Elgin187383029124
7Berwick176471426-1222
8Clyde162861927-814
9Edinburgh City1824121030-2010
10Cowdenbeath171610925-169
