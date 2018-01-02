Goal! Peterhead 1, Elgin City 0. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Peterhead v Elgin City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 22McIlduff
- 7Stevenson
- 6Ferry
- 33Gibson
- 20Leitch
- 18Brown
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 8Brown
- 11Riley
- 12Smith
- 14McLean
- 21Hobday
Elgin
- 1Trialist
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 5Eadie
- 3Allan
- 7Anderson
- 6McGovern
- 8Reilly
- 11Smith
- 10Cameron
- 9McLeish
Substitutes
- 12Dodd
- 14Elbouzedi
- 15Trialist
- 16Byrne
- 17Bronsky
- 18Sutherland
- 21Waters
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Attempt blocked. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jamie Stevenson.
Foul by Jordon Brown (Peterhead).
Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cameron Eadie (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Scott Smith (Elgin City).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.