Scottish League Two
Montrose0Cowdenbeath0

Montrose v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 3Steeves
  • 19Callaghan
  • 8Watson
  • 2Masson
  • 7Webster
  • 9Fraser
  • 22McLaren

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 10Templeman
  • 12Hay
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 16Johnston
  • 20Campbell
  • 24Trialist

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2McInally
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Swann
  • 7Mullen
  • 6Miller
  • 8Malcolm
  • 11Buchanan
  • 9Muirhead
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Rutherford
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Henderson
  • 16Whittaker
  • 17Trialist
  • 18Garden
  • 19Connelly
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away9

Live Text

Hand ball by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

Attempt saved. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Connor McLaren (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1911532719838
2Peterhead17121439192037
3Stenhousemuir188642920930
4Stirling1784531201128
5Annan Athletic197752316728
6Elgin187383029124
7Berwick176471426-1222
8Clyde162861927-814
9Edinburgh City1824121030-2010
10Cowdenbeath171610925-169
