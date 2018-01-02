Hand ball by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Montrose v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 3Steeves
- 19Callaghan
- 8Watson
- 2Masson
- 7Webster
- 9Fraser
- 22McLaren
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 10Templeman
- 12Hay
- 15Cavanagh
- 16Johnston
- 20Campbell
- 24Trialist
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2McInally
- 4Pyper
- 5Rumsby
- 3Swann
- 7Mullen
- 6Miller
- 8Malcolm
- 11Buchanan
- 9Muirhead
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Rutherford
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Henderson
- 16Whittaker
- 17Trialist
- 18Garden
- 19Connelly
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away9
Live Text
Attempt missed. Graham Webster (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt saved. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Watson (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Connor McLaren (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).
Liam Callaghan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.