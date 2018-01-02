Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City0Berwick0

Edinburgh City v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 24Tena
  • 10Beattie
  • 17Scullion
  • 12Hall
  • 5Walker
  • 6Laird
  • 3McKee
  • 11GrimesBooked at 25mins
  • 18El Alagui
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 2McClung
  • 4Harrison
  • 7Donnelly-Kay
  • 8Watson
  • 20Morton
  • 26Mackie
  • 27Barfoot

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 5McKinlay
  • 16Wilson
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 22Godinho
  • 4Notman
  • 12Irving
  • 13Stewart
  • 18McDonald
  • 10McKenna
  • 8Lavery

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Murrell
  • 11Phillips
  • 15Cook
  • 17Orru
  • 23Brennan
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Booking

Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris McDonald (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).

Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).

Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Chris McDonald (Berwick Rangers).

Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Berwick Rangers).

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Marcus Godinho (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Craig Beattie.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers).

Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Chris McKee.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).

Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City).

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Calum Hall.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Calum Antell.

Attempt saved. Chris McDonald (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1911532719838
2Peterhead17121439192037
3Stenhousemuir188642920930
4Stirling1784531201128
5Annan Athletic197752316728
6Elgin187383029124
7Berwick176471426-1222
8Clyde162861927-814
9Edinburgh City1824121030-2010
10Cowdenbeath171610925-169
