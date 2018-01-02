Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Edinburgh City v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 24Tena
- 10Beattie
- 17Scullion
- 12Hall
- 5Walker
- 6Laird
- 3McKee
- 11GrimesBooked at 25mins
- 18El Alagui
- 19Shepherd
Substitutes
- 2McClung
- 4Harrison
- 7Donnelly-Kay
- 8Watson
- 20Morton
- 26Mackie
- 27Barfoot
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 5McKinlay
- 16Wilson
- 6Fairbairn
- 22Godinho
- 4Notman
- 12Irving
- 13Stewart
- 18McDonald
- 10McKenna
- 8Lavery
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 7Thomson
- 9Murrell
- 11Phillips
- 15Cook
- 17Orru
- 23Brennan
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Chris McDonald (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).
Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).
Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Chris McDonald (Berwick Rangers).
Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Berwick Rangers).
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Marcus Godinho (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Craig Beattie.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Berwick Rangers).
Jesus Garcia Tena (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Chris McKee.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).
Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Calum Hall.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Calum Antell.
Attempt saved. Chris McDonald (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.