Attempt saved. Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 6Marsh
- 8Ferry
- 10Paton
- 11Cook
- 9Scott
- 7McGuigan
Substitutes
- 12McMenamin
- 14Allan
- 15Paterson
- 16Murray
- 17McMinn
- 18Longworth
- 19Halleran
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McNeil
- 5Banner
- 2McGeachie
- 3Noble
- 7Morrison
- 8Caddis
- 6Black
- 16Dickson
- 9MacDonald
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 11Kavanagh
- 12Smith
- 14Robertson
- 15Davidson
- 17Foden
- 18McMullan
- 19McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Stephen Brown
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).
Andrew Black (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Harrison Paton.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt saved. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Noble (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).
Steven Noble (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Steven Noble.
Foul by Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt saved. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.