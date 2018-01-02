Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir0Stirling0

Stenhousemuir v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6Marsh
  • 8Ferry
  • 10Paton
  • 11Cook
  • 9Scott
  • 7McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 12McMenamin
  • 14Allan
  • 15Paterson
  • 16Murray
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Longworth
  • 19Halleran

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4McNeil
  • 5Banner
  • 2McGeachie
  • 3Noble
  • 7Morrison
  • 8Caddis
  • 6Black
  • 16Dickson
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 11Kavanagh
  • 12Smith
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Davidson
  • 17Foden
  • 18McMullan
  • 19McLaughlin
Referee:
Stephen Brown

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ewan McNeil.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt saved. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Andrew Black (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Harrison Paton.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ross Meechan.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Noble (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).

Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir).

Steven Noble (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Steven Noble.

Foul by Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).

Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1911532719838
2Peterhead17121439192037
3Stenhousemuir188642920930
4Stirling1784531201128
5Annan Athletic197752316728
6Elgin187383029124
7Berwick176471426-1222
8Clyde162861927-814
9Edinburgh City1824121030-2010
10Cowdenbeath171610925-169
