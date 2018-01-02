Scottish League Two
Clyde0Annan Athletic0

Clyde v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 4McNiff
  • 2Home
  • 5Munro
  • 7Duffie
  • 8Nicoll
  • 3Lang
  • 9WrightSubstituted forLamontat 12'minutes
  • 6Ramsay
  • 11Love
  • 10GoodwillieBooked at 8mins

Substitutes

  • 12Breslin
  • 14Cuddihy
  • 15Ferguson
  • 16Osadolor
  • 17Lowdon
  • 18Lamont
  • 19Morrison

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2BrannanBooked at 7mins
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 7OrsiSubstituted forHooperat 10'minutes
  • 8OmarBooked at 7mins
  • 4Moxon
  • 9Smith
  • 10Henderson
  • 11Fergusson

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Luke
  • 15Sonkur
  • 16Hooper
  • 17Bell
  • 18Hogg
  • 19Rutkiewicz
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the box is too high.

Foul by Callum Home (Clyde).

Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by James Creaney.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Rabin Omar.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Owen Moxon.

Foul by Kieran Duffie (Clyde).

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Max Wright because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Ally Love (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott Hooper replaces Dan Orsi.

Booking

David Goodwillie (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic) is shown the red card.

Darren Ramsay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Peter Watson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose1911532719838
2Peterhead17112438191935
3Stenhousemuir188642920930
4Stirling1784531201128
5Annan Athletic197752316728
6Elgin187473028225
7Berwick176471426-1222
8Clyde162861927-814
9Edinburgh City1824121030-2010
10Cowdenbeath171610925-169
