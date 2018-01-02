Attempt missed. Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the box is too high.
Clyde v Annan Athletic
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 4McNiff
- 2Home
- 5Munro
- 7Duffie
- 8Nicoll
- 3Lang
- 9WrightSubstituted forLamontat 12'minutes
- 6Ramsay
- 11Love
- 10GoodwillieBooked at 8mins
Substitutes
- 12Breslin
- 14Cuddihy
- 15Ferguson
- 16Osadolor
- 17Lowdon
- 18Lamont
- 19Morrison
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2BrannanBooked at 7mins
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 7OrsiSubstituted forHooperat 10'minutes
- 8OmarBooked at 7mins
- 4Moxon
- 9Smith
- 10Henderson
- 11Fergusson
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Luke
- 15Sonkur
- 16Hooper
- 17Bell
- 18Hogg
- 19Rutkiewicz
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Callum Home (Clyde).
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by James Creaney.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Rabin Omar.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Owen Moxon.
Foul by Kieran Duffie (Clyde).
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Max Wright because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ally Love (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott Hooper replaces Dan Orsi.
Booking
David Goodwillie (Clyde) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic) is shown the red card.
Darren Ramsay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic).
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.