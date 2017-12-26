Tony Pulis: Middlesbrough appoint ex-West Brom boss as manager

Tony Pulis had been linked with the vacant Wales and Swansea manager's jobs

Middlesbrough have appointed former Stoke and West Brom boss Tony Pulis as their manager to succeed Garry Monk.

Welshman Pulis was sacked by the Baggies in November after a run of 10 Premier League games without a victory.

The 59-year-old will watch Boro's Boxing Day home Championship game against Bolton from the stands, with Craig Liddle taking caretaker charge.

Monk left the club on Saturday - just hours after a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday left them in ninth place.

"I wanted a challenge - a real challenge - and this reminds me so much of Stoke when I went there with Peter Coates," said Pulis.

"I wanted to come at this time because we have so many games in a short space of time, and I can assess everything."

Middlesbrough have not disclosed the length of Pulis' contract.

He has taken charge of 1,043 games in a 25-year managerial career which began at Bournemouth in June 1992.

Middlesbrough will be his ninth club and his first match in charge will be against Aston Villa on 30 December.

Boro chairman Steve Gibson added: "We're excited by this appointment and by what Tony can bring to this football club. There was strong interest from two other clubs, and we're delighted Tony has decided to join us."

Pulis's time in management