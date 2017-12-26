Newington beat Linfield Swifts in Steel and Sons Cup final

Media playback is not supported on this device Newington beat Linfield Swifts in Steel Cup final

An 82nd-minute goal from Padraig Scollay gave Newington a 1-0 win over Linfield Swifts in the final of the Steel and Sons Cup on Christmas Day.

Scollay fired a low strike into the bottom corner after the Swifts failed to clear a long throw-in.

The Seaview success was the first in the competition for the Premier Intermediate League side.

Newington were playing in the final for the first time while Linfield were the defending champions.