Hearts v Hibs: Christophe Berra - hosts want to be 'Edinburgh's dominant team'

Christophe Berra has led Hearts on a seven-match unbeaten run prior to Wednesday's derby

Scottish Premiership: Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian Venue: Tynecastle Date: Wednesday, 27 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hearts aim to end Hibernian's recent derby success and become Edinburgh's dominant team, starting in Wednesday's meeting, says captain Christophe Berra.

Hibs are unbeaten in their past eight games against their city rivals.

But Hearts have yet to taste defeat in six games back at the redeveloped Tynecastle, winning the last three.

"We all know Hibs have had the upper hand in the derbies in recent seasons, whereas back in the day it used to be Hearts," noted centre-back Berra.

"The challenge for us as a squad is to turn that around. These things go in swings and roundabouts but we're making small steps and one of the things we want to do is be the dominant team in Edinburgh."

Hibs claimed the bragging rights by winning the opening derby of the season 1-0 at Easter Road two months ago, but the scoreline barely told the true extent of their dominance.

Hearts have gathered momentum since returning to Tynecastle, though, and are unbeaten there in six games - three draws, followed by three wins - since their new £12m main stand was opened last month.

Hibs dominated the first derby of the season, with Simon Murray scoring an early winner

Their last home game saw Craig Levein's side cause the upset of the campaign so far as they became the first Scottish side in 70 attempts to beat Celtic, with a crushing 4-0 win.

They have since extended their unbeaten run to seven matches with Saturday's 0-0 draw at St Johnstone, and Berra believes the Tynecastle factor can help Hearts maintain their good form against Hibs.

"It's good being back home," said the Scotland centre-half. "Tynecastle has a tight pitch, we like playing there, the crowd is right on top of you and when things are going well, it's a great place to play.

"We're making small steps but hopefully they're small steps in the right direction."

'We need to stamp our authority on it'

The Hearts side that beat Celtic showed seven changes from the side that beat Dundee in their previous game, while Hibs have had a more settled look as they have established themselves in the top four in their first season back in the top flight.

"Right now you can probably pick eight or nine of the Hibs starting XI, whereas for us it's not like that," admitted Berra.

"Hibs are a more consistent and more settled team. Neil Lennon has done a great job there. He took them over in a good position and inherited a good squad, but he has added some good quality players, so all over the park they're dangerous.

"But at Tynecastle, on our home ground, we need to stamp our authority on it and put in a good performance.

"As individuals you can dominate your opponent in seven or eight positions across the pitch, you have got a good chance of winning."