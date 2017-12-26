Moussa Dembele: Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers dismisses Brighton link

Moussa Dembele was among the substitutes for Celtic's match against Dundee

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has played down reports linking striker Moussa Dembele with Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

But Rodgers "can't say" whether the Frenchman, 21, will be with the club for the rest of the season, citing the transfer market's unpredictability.

Dembele has scored 40 Celtic goals since leaving Fulham 18 months ago.

Rodgers told BBC Radio Scotland there was "nothing at all" in speculation an £18m fee had been agreed.

"I am not sure where it's come from. Moussa's been linked with so many clubs since I've been here," he said.

"There's been no contact between the clubs and Moussa is very much still a Celtic player. There is no fee, no bid, there have been no talks."

'Someone might come in with an astronomical amount of money'

However, asked if Dembele would still be a Celtic player by the time the January transfer window closes, Rodgers said: "I can't say that.

"I live in the real world of football and you can say things that make you look silly.

"Someone might come in with a bid that is an astronomical amount of money for the club and the player and, if the player wants to go, that's modern football."

Most of Dembele's Celtic goals came in his first nine months with the club, with injury curtailing his involvement late last season and interrupting the current campaign. He has scored eight in 19 outings this season, having amassed 32 last term.

Dembele has also scored seven goals in 10 games for France Under-21s, but is yet to feature in the senior team.

"We want to keep the best players, but as ever, we always have to have one eye on tomorrow," added Rodgers.

Brighton are 12th in the Premier League, having won promotion in the summer.