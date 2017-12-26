BBC Sport - Harry Kane: Tottenham striker reflects on 'amazing' year
It's a great feeling - Kane on record-breaking hat-trick
Harry Kane says it is a "great feeling" to end the year having broken the record for Premier League goals scored in a calendar year with a hat-trick against Southampton, during Tottenham's 5-2 win at Wembley.
