Mauricio Pochettino says he is "very proud" of record-breaking Tottenham striker Harry Kane after his hat-trick helped Spurs to a 5-2 win over Southampton at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 Southampton

