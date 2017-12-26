David Moyes says Bournemouth's late equaliser should have been disallowed for handball, after the referee overruled his assistant's decision and awarded the goal in their 3-3 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Watch all the highlights from Boxing Day's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 December at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.