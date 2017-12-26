Burnley boss Sean Dyche is "proud and very pleased" as his "injury and suspension-affected team" earn a credible 2-2 draw at Old Trafford, singling out the "calmness" of midfielders Steven Defour and Jack Cork for particular praise.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Watch all the highlights from Boxing Day's fixtures on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 December at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.