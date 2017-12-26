BBC Sport - Watford 2-1 Leicester: Claude Puel believes his team showed character in defeat
Draw would have been a fair result - Puel
Leicester boss Claude Puel says his side need to improve the way they defend free-kicks as they lost 2-1 at Watford, but thought his team did enough to earn a draw against a "physical" Watford side.
