BBC Sport - Huddersfield 1-1 Stoke: Mark Hughes criticises 'strange decision'
Stoke should have had a penalty - Hughes
Mark Hughes says Stoke forward Mame Biram Diouf should have earned his side a penalty in their 1-1 draw at Huddersfield, and says the referee's refusal to award one was a "strange decision".
