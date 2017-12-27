Harry Kane: Real Madrid and Barcelona interest in Tottenham striker 'inevitable'

Media playback is not supported on this device Harry Kane: Tottenham striker reflects on 'amazing' year

Real Madrid and Barcelona wanting Harry Kane is "inevitable" but it does not mean the striker will leave Tottenham, says ex-England captain Alan Shearer.

Kane, 24, surpassed Shearer's record for Premier League goals in a calendar year with a hat-trick in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Southampton.

His 56 goals in all competitions, including for England, make him the year's top scorer in Europe.

"He would score goals wherever he was," Shearer told BBC Radio 5 live.

Kane, who is being compared to Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, has vowed to get even better in 2018.

Asked whether Kane will leave for one of the Spanish giants, Shearer told the station's Breakfast programme: "I don't think it's inevitable.

"It's inevitable they will come calling or come asking, because he's that good a player and wouldn't look out of place in either of those teams."

Top 10 - Premier League goals in a calendar year Player Goals Games played Harry Kane (2017) 39 36 Alan Shearer (1995) 36 42 Robin van Persie (2011) 35 36 Thierry Henry (2004) 34 39 Les Ferdinand (1995) 30 34 Alan Shearer (1994) 30 37 Luis Suarez (2013) 30 41 Sergio Aguero (2016) 29 28 Alan Shearer (2002) 27 31 Harry Kane (2015) 27 38

Shearer joined hometown club Newcastle for a then world record £15m in 1996. Having netted 31 times for Blackburn in the Premier League the previous season, he was top scorer at Euro 96.

Despite being the Premier League's record scorer with 260 goals, Shearer did not win any trophies during his 10 years at Newcastle.

He says he "knows more than most" what it will mean for Kane to be at Tottenham, with the London-born forward having progressed through the club's youth system.

"If Tottenham wins trophies, it's his club. That's a big advantage for Tottenham," added Shearer.

"When I played for Newcastle for 10 years I had offers before and during, but I wanted to stay at my club.

"That could be a huge call if Tottenham in two or three years haven't won a trophy and his form is still as good as it is - then he'll have a big question to answer, because I'm sure the big boys will come calling."

'Kane worth more than £180m'

Most goals in Europe in a calendar year 2010 Lionel Messi 60 2011 Cristiano Ronaldo 60 2012 Lionel Messi 91 2013 Cristiano Ronaldo 69 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo 61 2015 Cristiano Ronaldo 57 2016 Lionel Messi 59 2017 Harry Kane 56

Before establishing himself at Tottenham, Kane spent time on loan with Leyton Orient, Millwall and Leicester, and had a spell at Norwich in the Premier League in which he failed to score.

Shearer says that experience has played a part in the England international becoming the forward he is today.

"He's had to do it the hard way. He's had nothing on a plate for him, nothing easy," said Shearer. "He's had to go out and earn what he is getting the rewards for now.

"That's part of what I admire about him - he's down to earth, he doesn't take anything for granted and he's had to go scraping around the lower leagues to go on loan."

Shearer says he valued the Spurs striker at £90m two years ago, but believes if he was to be sold now it would "be more than double that".

However, he says Kane will "not be bullied" into a move should one of Europe's elite now show an interest.

"He seems a pretty confident individual," he said. "He won't be pushed around or bullied by anyone.

"He will do what he wants to do and what his family wants to do - he's got to take that into consideration."

Why is Kane so prolific?

How Harry Kane scored his 56 goals for club and country in 2017

Shearer set his Premier League landmark for goals in a calendar year in 1995, netting 36 times in 42 games. Kane's 39 in 2017 came in 36 games.

"He has an obsession to score goals and that's what all goalscorers have to have," said Shearer.

"You are so, so disappointed when you don't score in a game, you think about it day and night until the next game when you've got a chance to rectify it.

"He has that, and you can tell because once he gets one goal he wants another goal. Once he gets two, he wants another one.

"That's the way goalscorers feel and live. He has everything about him."

Kane - more prolific than six PL teams

Kane has scored more league goals this season than Bournemouth, West Brom, Swansea, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Huddersfield.

He is the first player in Premier League history to score six hat-tricks in a single calendar year.

Kane has scored eight Premier League hat-tricks, as many as Thierry Henry and Michael Owen. Only Shearer (11) and Robbie Fowler (9) have more in the competition.

The Spurs striker has now scored 96 Premier League goals for the club - one off Teddy Sheringham's record.

When Kane has scored league goals in 2017

0-15 minutes - 7

16-30 minutes - 6

31-45 minutes - 6

46-60 minutes - 8

61-75 minutes - 6

76-90 minutes - 6

He has netted the most league goals against Stoke and Leicester - five against both - while he has only managed a single strike against Manchester United, Bournemouth, Arsenal and Middlesbrough in 2017.

For club and country combined, it is Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen who have provided the most assists for Kane with 10 apiece, while Kieran Trippier setting his Tottenham team-mate up eight times.

