Steve Bruce: Aston Villa boss says injuries are behind their dip in form

A wet night at Griffin Park turned into a miserable one for Steve Bruce and his backroom team Colin Calderwood and Stephen Clemence (right)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says the loss of too many key injured players is an explanation for their untimely tumble down the Championship table.

Villa have dropped from fourth to eighth after a five-game winless run.

Already without captain John Terry and striker Jonathan Kodjia, they also lost top scorer Albert Adomah in the Boxing Day defeat at Brentford.

"I'm not making excuses. But we keep chopping and changing as we've lost key players," Bruce told BBC WM.

"You hope it won't derail you. but we're without our best players. And, when you need your big ones to do something and pull you out of the mire, they're not here."

On top of the 18th-minute loss of 12-goal winger Adomah with a stomach injury, Bruce is also without defender Chris Samba and midfielder Henri Lansbury, who both have hamstring injuries, while experienced striker Gabby Agbonlahor has been limited to just two starts this season.

The John Terry effect

Villa conceded just four league goals in a 10-game run from the start of September to 1 November.

They have now let in 11 goals in nine games since losing John Terry with his broken metatarsal in the 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on 4 November.

Bruce still does not have a precise date for captain Terry's likely return.

"We'd all love to see him out there," said Bruce. "But we've just got to be patient. He's not ready yet and we've just got to give it time. With Samba out too, we've been dealt a bad hand."

We're not aggressive enough - Bruce

Bruce was still disappointed at the manner in which his side fell to defeat for the second year running in front of the live TV cameras at Griffin Park to boyhood Villa fan Dean Smith's Brentford.

"That was a kick where it hurts," he said. "I thought we'd seen the back of those days. But, if that creeps in we'll all get nowhere.

"We weren't aggressive enough, with or without the ball. We had nobody really wanting it enough.

"I'll take all the criticism that comes my way. I've been criticised all my life. But I'm determined we'll pull through it.

"I don't think it's a work-rate thing. It's just that, in the last couple of weeks in particular, we've made mistakes. And we found it very difficult against a very good Brentford side.

"I don't want any team of mine just crashing the ball forward. We've got to have some structure, not just get rid of it."