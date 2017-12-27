BBC Sport - Barry Gray hits out at his players and the referee following their 2-0 loss to Crusaders

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray claims referee Raymond Crangle missed fouls in the build-up to both of the goals in his side's 2-0 loss to Crusaders.

Gray has also told his players that they must take full responsibility for the back-to-back league defeats that has damaged their title hopes.

The defeat at Seaview means the Reds are now 15 points behind leaders Coleraine.

Cliftonville boss critical of his players and referee

Top Stories