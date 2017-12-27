Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers host relegation rivals Ballinamallard United

Ballinamallard have won just one league game this season under manager Gavin Dykes

Irish Premiership: Carrick Rangers v Ballinamallard United Date: Friday, 29 December Venue: Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Latest score, match report and highlights on BBC Sport website

Ballinamallard United will aim to reduce the gap on Carrick Rangers when the Irish Premiership's bottom two teams met on Friday night.

The Mallards are currently five points adrift at the foot of the table, having lost 18 of their 21 league matches.

If Carrick win, they would move level on points with 10th-placed Warrenpoint Town.

"Our target is to catch Carrick - nothing else matters," said Ballinamallard manager Gavin Dykes.

Neither club has been able to register a win in the Premiership since Ballinamallard were 2-0 winners over Carrick at Ferney Park in October, with both sides managing to pick-up just one point from their nine league outings since.

"It has been a very tough year for me," said Dykes.

"I didn't expect that we would be where we are, but we are where we are and I can't wait to see 2018.

"We are five points behind Carrick and there's a lot of football to go but Friday night is a massive game.

"I honestly believe that, come the end of the season, we'll still be OK. I still believe that.

"I' have been in worse holes than this as a manager. We just need to get a few bodies in to help the boys that are in there."

Carrick, who have a game in hand over their guests, are also planning to add to their squad during the January transfer window.

"There's an opportunity to bring people in and there is very much a plan," said Rangers manager David McAlinden.

"It's my job to put things right and if we can't do it in December then we will need to do it in January."