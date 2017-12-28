St Johnstone's Zander Clark has Scotland potential, says Tommy Wright

Clark has previously spent time on-loan at Elgin City and Queen of the South

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright says goalkeeper Zander Clark is worthy of a place in future Scotland squads.

The 25-year-old made a string of great saves in the 1-1 draw with Ross County on Wednesday night.

"He's a top class goalkeeper and he has to be to keep Alan Mannus out," Wright told BBC Scotland.

"I think he could potentially be a future Scottish international, or at least be in the squad."

Clark saved three times in quick succession in the second half, from Jason Naismith and Billy McKay twice.

"I've watched it back and when we know the ball doesn't go in we can have a laugh about it," said Wright, a former goalkeeper himself.

"I told Zander I've done that three times in one game before.

"I don't know if three saves together can count for goal of the season but I think it probably should."

Wright also confirmed there is still no definite decision on whether Rangers will take on-loan Michael O'Halloran back to Ibrox in January.

O'Halloran has scored five goals for St Johnstone this season since joining on-loan from Rangers in July 2017

"There hasn't been any further dialogue," said Wright.

"The last conversation I had with his agent was that they had a meeting and Mark Allen indicated Rangers wanted him to come back. But I had also indicated that the decision could be up to Michael and we'll have to wait and see.

"If Rangers are wanting to play Michael and use him, the likelihood is that he'll go back - if he sees Graeme Murty can give him a pathway into the first team. He certainly doesn't want to go back and have the situation he had previously. It wouldn't do Rangers or Michael any good."