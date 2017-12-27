Rangers 2-0 Motherwell: Ryan Jack an injury 'doubt' for Old Firm game

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was injured during a challenge with Motherwell's Cedric Kipre

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says Ryan Jack is "a doubt" for Saturday's Old Firm game after being stretchered off against Motherwell.

The 25-year-old was injured during a challenge with Cedric Kipre in the Ibrox side's 2-0 victory.

"Looking at the manner of the injury and his departure from the pitch he'd be a doubt for Saturday," Murty said.

"He's in a bit of pain and discomfort. He's in a brace at the moment and we'll assess him [on Thursday]."

Murty is already missing midfielder Graham Dorrans through injury, while experienced striker Kenny Miller is out with a ruptured hamstring.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos scored the second goal in his side's 2-0 win over Motherwell

Jack returned to the starting line-up against Motherwell after a three-game suspension but lasted only 41 minutes before being replaced by Jamie Barjonas.

"He's a hardy guy and if there is any chance of him being involved he'll be desperate to try and make the team," Murty said of Jack.

"I'm going to plead ignorance when it comes to the challenge and say I was following the line of the ball.

"I'm sure I'll be getting sent loads of clips from different angles but now I'm more concerned with the player than anything else."

Danny Wilson and Alfredo Morelos scored in the second half at Ibrox to overcome Motherwell and end a run of two consecutive defeats.

Rangers manager Graeme Murty said the win over Motherwell sets his side up for Saturday's Old Firm game

"It was a very important result. It's good for us going into a big game at the weekend," Murty said.

"Danny's told me it was his first-ever goal with his left foot and it was on his birthday.

"The boys came in from Christmas having had a day off and trained very well and were very bright. I challenged them to take that spirit and identity into the game but it's always good to get a win.

"Three points at this time of the season is very important for us, we are happy with that and we look forward to a big game on Saturday."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson wants to sign two strikers in the January transfer window

Motherwell are now eight games without a win and manager Stephen Robinson said he is looking to sign two strikers in the January transfer window, with Louis Moult having agreed a deal to sign for Preston.

"When you get chances at Ibrox, you need to take them," Robinson said.

"Louis Moult is a big miss right now. We have needed other players to step up and they haven't done that. You live and die by what you do at the top end.

"I'm now looking for two players in January and we have targets that we are speaking to. The run of results is not good enough."