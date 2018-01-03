Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Harry Kane was on the bench for Tottenham's win at Swansea on Tuesday having suffered flu in the build-up to the game.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is expected to return to the starting line-up in place of Fernando Llorente.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino awaits news on the fitness of Mousa Dembele and Danny Rose, while Toby Alderweireld remains out until February.

West Ham boss David Moyes has a lengthy injury list to contend with and could be without left-back Aaron Cresswell.

Andre Ayew has been troubled by a hamstring injury and Michail Antonio is again expected to miss out.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Bruce-Ball: "It's a second Premier League game in three days for both clubs, but at least this time both of them have had the same amount of rest, or lack of it!

"David Moyes admitted after the dramatic late victory against West Brom on Tuesday that that was the game they really had to win this week so I imagine they'll come to Wembley with a bit more freedom particularly having already won there in the League Cup in October.

"That was a remarkable turnaround that night because they were 2-0 down at half-time having been played off the park.

"Tottenham need to win to stay in touch with the top four and they'll have a chance to strike at their Champions League rivals at the end of the month when they start a run of three consecutive games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal."

Twitter: @alibruceball

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on the win over Swansea: "The conditions were difficult and for the players, horrible. We tried to play our football and the effort was fantastic.

"We played well and deserved the victory overall. I'm pleased because the victory and three points was so important for us.

"Now we need to recover quickly and be ready to play against West Ham (on Thursday night)."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Hammers have won only once in 15 Premier League games at Tottenham (D5, L9).

Spurs have not won both league meetings with West Ham in a season since 2012-13.

Mauricio Pochettino has never lost to David Moyes in a Premier League match (W1, D3). There have only been three goals in their four meetings.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have lost just once in 29 home league matches.

They have won 19 points out of a possible 21 from their last seven league games at Wembley.

Tottenham have lost three of their last five London derbies in the league, as many as they had in their previous 21.

Harry Kane has scored just three goals in his last nine London derbies, after a run of 17 goals in 16 derby games. However, he has scored seven in his last six games against West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham have won 12 points from 10 league games under David Moyes, having won nine from their first 11 games this season under Slaven Bilic.

The Hammers' last defeat at Wembley was a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the 1980 Charity Shield .

They have never lost a competitive London derby at Wembley, winning all three - a 2-0 win over Fulham in the 1975 FA Cup final; a 1-0 win against Arsenal in the 1980 FA Cup final; and the 3-2 win over Spurs in the League Cup this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 17% Probability of home win: 74% Probability of away win: 9%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.