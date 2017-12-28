Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston signs deal until 2022

Ralston started in the 5-0 Champions League loss to Paris St-Germain

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the Scottish champions.

The 19-year-old has made seven first-team appearances, including a Champions League start at home to Paris St-Germain in September.

A Scotland under-21 international, he scored his first Celtic goal in August's 5-0 win over Kilmarnock in the League Cup.

"This is where I want to be and I want to start playing more games," he said.

"I've enjoyed getting a taste of it and I'm looking forward to the future."

Ralston has been missing with a knee problem since coming on a substitute against Dundee on 20 September but is closing in on a return to full fitness.

"There are so many ups and downs that come with being a footballer," he told the club website. "I've enjoyed the experiences I've had up to now. With the injury, it's just one of these things that happen and it's how you come back from it.

"But it's been a good start for me in my career and signing the contract now, I'm just looking forward to getting on with my football over the next few years."