Isabelle Linden: Birmingham City Ladies striker to leave WSL 1 club

Isabelle Linden moved to Birmingham from Champions League holders Frankfurt in May 2016

Birmingham City Ladies striker Isabelle Linden is to leave the WSL 1 club.

The 26-year-old Germany international joined Blues from Frankfurt in May 2016, on a deal which was scheduled to expire on 31 December.

But the player, who scored once in 10 appearances, has now mutually agreed not to extend her contract.

Blues, who have been granted a Tier One licence for 2018-19, are eighth in the table with four points from their first five WSL 1 games this season.

