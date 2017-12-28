Steven Caulker: QPR defender leaves Loftus Road by mutual consent

Steven Caulker has made just two Championship appearances for QPR this season

Queens Park Rangers have parted company with former Tottenham defender Steven Caulker by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old, capped once by England in 2012, has not featured for the R's since September.

In June, he spoke publicly to The Guardian about his struggles off the field with depression, gambling and alcohol addiction.

Caulker started his career at Spurs, before making an £8m move to Cardiff in July 2013.