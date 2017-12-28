Ipswich Town: Teddy Bishop to miss remainder of season with hamstring injury

Teddy Bishop was forced off just 42 minutes into his first start of the season against QPR

Ipswich Town central midfielder Teddy Bishop will miss the remainder of the season as he requires surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old had to be substituted before half-time against QPR on Boxing Day in his first start of the campaign.

Bishop also missed a large part of last season after a hernia operation.

Town boss Mick McCarthy has mounting injury problems in midfield, with Emyr Huws and Andre Dozzell also ruled out for the rest of 2017-18.

Cole Skuse, Tom Adeyemi, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Luke Hyam are continuing to recover from shorter-term injuries.