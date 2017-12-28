Owen Coyle: Struggling Ross County need strong January

Owen Coyle has led Ross County to just three wins from 14 matches since taking over in late September

Owen Coyle admits a strong January window could be crucial to Ross County pulling away from the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

The Staggies have not won since 4 November and are level on points with bottom side Partick Thistle.

Wednesday's home draw with St Johnstone lifted the Dingwall outfit above Thistle on goal difference.

"We've always said since we came in that there was an imbalance in the squad," manager Coyle said.

"It's a bit top-heavy in certain positions but lacking numbers in others, so we will have to balance that up and make sure that we're competitive in those areas of the squad.

"Equally we have to make sure it's the right quality we're adding and not just adding bodies for numbers' sake, we have to bring the right quality in.

"The first week of January will be important. The break will give me the opportunity to sit down face-to-face with people and clubs and get a few things over the line."

Coyle's side will go into the Premiership's winter break after travelling to face fellow strugglers Thistle on Saturday.

"It is what people classify as a 'six-pointer' despite there only being three available," Coyle said. "But the differential of winning those three to the other is of course a big difference to anybody, particularly in this league.

"The teams around you, those are the games you look to come out on the right side of and Partick Thistle will feel the same.

"We have shown we can go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the league and that's what we have to take into Saturday."