Aberdeen: Niall McGinn returns for second spell at Pittodrie

Niall McGinn's last Aberdeen appearance came in their Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic in May

Winger Niall McGinn has returned to Aberdeen following a four-month spell in South Korea.

After five years at Pittodrie, McGinn left for Gwangju in July, but made only seven appearances before terminating his contract by mutual consent.

The Northern Ireland international has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Dons.

"We are looking forward to Niall picking up where he left off," Derek McInnes told his club website.

McGinn, 30, amassed 223 appearances and scored 68 goals in his first stint at Pittodrie.

The former Celtic and Brentford player helped Aberdeen win the League Cup in 2014 - their first major trophy since 1995.

"Niall is a player I really enjoyed working with in the past so I was really keen to work with him again when the opportunity arose," McInnes said.

"I think he is a player who has always brought a high level of performance.

"Everyone from all the staff at the club, to his team-mates, to the supporters, will all welcome him back.

'He's a popular lad'

"He has been right up there in terms of goals and assists over the past five years. If he can replicate what he has done for us in the past then we will all be very pleased.

"Hopefully he can help us maintain the standards we have set.

"Being as good a player as Niall is, we were not his only option. It pleases us that he knew how happy he was here and I think that has played a big part in it. Niall knows he will be well received and I am sure the supporters will show that.

"He is a very popular lad around the club and his team mates recognise the standard of player we have got. It is not easy to bring in someone in January, or at any time for that matter, with 50-odd international caps to your club.

Remember this Dons fans? Niall McGinn's 'goal of the season' contender

"Some players and clubs are a good fit for each other and I think that is certainly the case with Niall and Aberdeen.

"He has signed a long-term deal because he wants to settle down in Aberdeen. He wanted that longevity in his contract. We are going to enjoying working with Niall over the next few years."

'There was only one place I was going'

Hearts and Hibernian were among the clubs interested in signing McGinn, but the winger says opting for Aberdeen was an easy decision.

"I had a number of options and had some very good options," McGinn told RedTV. "So I just went back home and relaxed and did not rush into any decision.

"But once Aberdeen came calling there was only one place I was going. I am delighted to have everything signed.

"When I was driving up the road this morning it brought back a lot of good memories when I came into Aberdeen.

"I am over the moon that we got the deal over the line. I have really enjoyed my time off in the last three or four weeks and I am now looking forward to getting going again. I am well refreshed and I am eager to go again."