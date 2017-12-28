Carlos Carvalhal: New manager says Swansea do not need miracle to stay up

Carlos Carvalhal took his first press conference as Swansea manager on Thursday

New manager Carlos Carvalhal realises he must defy the odds to keep Swansea City in the Premier League.

The Portuguese was appointed on Thursday and took his first training session with the bottom club, who are five points adrift of safety.

But he vowed to "fight" to sustain Swansea's Premier League status, starting at Watford on Saturday.

"A lot of people will say just a miracle will help Swansea stay in the Premier League," said the 52-year-old.

"I don't agree because miracles are not from our world.

"It will be very difficult. Everybody knows that, everybody understands that. If you ask 100 people who understand football, most of them will say Swansea this season don't have any chance.

"This is the general idea, but it is not our idea. We will fight, try to move the things, I think we can move the things.

"It's a hard job, hard work but we believe we can do that, that is why we are here, to move things, to try to give the team a new dynamic, to try to score more goals - also for our fans to enjoy what they are seeing."

Carvalhal becomes Swansea's sixth permanent manager in three years having agreed a contract until the end of the season, with an option for an extension.

He is happy with those terms, declaring: "It is not the paper which is important to me. To me the situation is very clear, you must prove your abilities.

"If we do the things the correct way, we believe we will stay here probably for a long time. If you don't do the things well, even if you have a contract, you will not stay here."

Carvalhal will bring in his own coaching staff and will decide on the future of player-assistant coach Leon Britton in the next few days.

Britton took temporary charge of team affairs for two games following the sacking of previous boss Paul Clement, who helped the Welsh club avoid relegation last season.

Britton 'deserves respect'

Carvalhal said: "I am absolutely sure he [Britton] deserves a lot of respect at the club... we'll consider the importance he has at the club. Let us see in which position he can help more."

The former Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon manager said he had not yet spoken to chairman Huw Jenkins about spending in the January transfer window.

"I'm allergic to money," Carvalhal quipped, adding: "At this moment it is important to give an opportunity to the players.

"I will give the opportunity to all of them to show they are better players than they have shown so far... after this we will analyse the weaknesses of the team.

"If after that we analyse a position where we are weak or we only have a players for one position and we need two, we will try to cover the situation."