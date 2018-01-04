Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool's record signing Virgil van Dijk could be in line for his debut

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 19:30 GMT; Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will be without top scorer Mohamed Salah and playmaker Philippe Coutinho against Everton because of respective groin and thigh injuries.

Defender Virgil van Dijk could be involved after his record £75m move and Loris Karius will start in goal.

Everton hope to sign £27m forward Cenk Tosun from Besiktas in time for him to be involved in the tie.

Michael Keane required stitches in his foot after the defeat by Manchester United and is unlikely to feature.

Idrissa Gueye remains doubtful after missing that game with a hamstring injury.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "I know that a few people have said that I don't respect cup competitions or something like that but that's actually not the truth.

"Maybe we have to make it a little bit more obvious. It's not that you can dream every day the dream of winning silverware.

"We all know how desperate our supporters are to get something - they can believe me that we have exactly the [same] mood."

Everton manager Sam Allardyce: "While security in the Premier League is always the priority, we are in the position where we go for it.

"It's not a league game, there are no points available, it's win or bust. It's simple as that.

"It's a cup game, it's different to the Premier League, there's less pressure. It's a glory game and you go out and seek the glory and try to win it."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 230th Merseyside derby. Liverpool and Everton have met 23 times in the FA Cup, with the Reds winning 10, drawing six and losing seven.

Liverpool have never beaten Everton in an FA Cup tie at Anfield - they have played four times and drawn every one.

By drawing 1-1 in December's Premier League meeting, Liverpool equalled their longest unbeaten run against Everton of 15 games.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten at Anfield in all competitions in 2017-18 (W9, D6), scoring 37 goals and conceding eight.

They have gone 16 games unbeaten in all competitions, their best run under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Seven-time FA Cup winners Liverpool have not failed to progress beyond the third round since 2011, when beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, the Reds have lost in the fourth round in the last two campaigns, to Wolves and West Ham.

Their last FA Cup trophy came in 2005-06 after beating West Ham on penalties.

Everton