Scottish Gossip: Goal-line technology, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish FA and the Scottish Professional Football League admit that they cannot afford to follow their English counterparts by introducing goal-line technology. The issue has been brought to the fore after officials failed to see the ball had crossed the line for a Hibs goal in their derby match at Hearts on Wednesday night. (Daily Record)

Hibs defender Darren McGregor wants to see goal-line technology introduced to provide clarity as he revealed that referee Steven McLean admitted to him during the game that his assistant had missed the 'goal' but said "we can't change it now." (Scotsman)

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon reckons Hearts tried to "kick us off the park" in the 0-0 derby draw at Tynecastle, and insists he cannot understand how Jamie Walker was not shown a red card. (Scotsman)

Rangers defender Danny Wilson admits few people give his side a chance against Celtic on Saturday, but insists the Ibrox men are not going to Parkhead to simply "make up the numbers". (Scottish Sun)

Scotland defender Russell Martin could be set for a switch to Rangers

Rangers are preparing a January move for 31-year-old Norwich City and Scotland defender Russell Martin, who has been told he can leave the Carrow Road outfit next month. (Daily Record)

Ibrox manager Graeme Murty wants to get his January transfer business done as quickly as possible, with Rangers heading to the USA to play in the Florida Cup during the winter break. (Daily Record)

Murty hopes to have his new assistant beside him in the dugout for Rangers' trip to Celtic on Saturday. (Herald)

Former Rangers striker Kane Hemmings reckons the club would do well to sign up West Brom teenager Tyler Roberts, who has been linked with a move to Ibrox this week. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic defender Tom Boyd believes 19-year-old Norwegian centre back Kristoffer Ajer should start against Rangers due to his impressive recent displays. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic player Virgil Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool for £75million this week, will become the best defender in the world, according to his former Southampton manager Claude Puel. (Daily Mirror)

Ronny Deila, who was Celtic manager when Van Dijk was sold to Southampton, insists Liverpool have got a bargain for £75m. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney reckons the Dons have been great this season but insists they should not be as much as eight points behind Premiership leaders Celtic. (Daily Record)

New Aberdeen signing Niall McGinn says "there was only one place I was going" once the Dons joined the list of clubs to declare their interest in him following his departure from South Korea. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee United midfielder Fraser Fyvie has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a snapped cruciate ligament. (Scotsman)

Motherwell chief operating officer Alan Burrows says he thinks about Phil O'Donell every day, with the former Well captain having passed away 10 years ago. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors' Rob Harley says they owe their fans a victory over Edinburgh on Saturday after losing to their inter-city rivals last week. (Scotsman)