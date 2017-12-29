Plymouth Argyle: Goalkeeper Remi Matthews rejoins on loan from Norwich

Remi Matthews made seven appearances during his first emergency loan spell at Plymouth

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews has rejoined Plymouth Argyle on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season.

Matthews, 23, is expected to start for the League One club away at Blackpool on Saturday.

He made seven appearances earlier in the season on an emergency loan before a leg injury curtailed his stay.

Matthews' return will initially be covered by another emergency loan with Argyle's three other contracted goalkeepers currently injured.

The January transfer window in England officially opens on Monday.