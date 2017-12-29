Derby County: Craig Forsyth agrees new contract until summer 2020
Derby County left-back Craig Forsyth has agreed a new contract with the Championship club.
Scotland international Forsyth, 28, has put pen to paper on a deal keeping him at Pride Park until summer 2020 with the option of a year's extension.
He made his 150th appearance for the club on Boxng Day in the goalless draw at Hull City.
"Craig's recent performances have certainly merited a new deal," Rams manager Gary Rowett said.