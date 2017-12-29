Doncaster Rovers Belles: Neil Redfearn named new head coach

Neil Redfearn had four spells as Leeds caretaker manager before being given the job permanently

Former Leeds United and Rotherham manager Neil Redfearn has been named new head coach of Women's Super League 2 side Doncaster Rovers Belles.

The club are currently top of WSL2 with four wins from six games.

Redfearn was most recently in charge at Rotherham before parting company in February 2016 and also had six months in charge of Leeds United.

He made more than 1,000 appearances in a 24-year playing career, including leading Barnsley to the Premier League.

