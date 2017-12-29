Alex Whittle: Forest Green sign defender from York on free transfer

Alex Whittle spent his youth career at Liverpool

League Two Forest Green Rovers have agreed a deal to sign left-back Alex Whittle from York City.

The former Liverpool academy player, 24, will join on a free transfer until the end of the season when the window opens on Monday.

"The philosophy of the style of play was a big selling factor for me. They always try to get the ball down and try and play," Whittle said.

"It will be a little bit of a step up but I am hoping I can adjust well."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.