Jurgen Klopp plays down Virgil van Dijk £75m fee

Virgil van Dijk is a Netherlands international

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the "last thing" he thinks about when signing a player is the price.

The Reds are to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a £75m deal on 1 January in a fee which is a world record for a defender.

Klopp said he did not think about the price: "Not because I like throwing money around but it's only because we are thinking about the player.

"You get the price and you have to accept it or not."

Brazilian Neymar moved from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain in the summer for a world record £200m after the French club paid his buy-out clause.

"I'm surprised about the development [in transfer market prices] in the last two years," added Klopp. "There were big steps and the last half a year changed everything.

"We cannot, as a club, change that. Not each club would be able to do it but a lot of clubs are able to do it and they will do it in the future. It's about need and opportunity.

"It's the same like it was before. Half a year ago there was a big transfer for an offensive player and now we have a big transfer for a defensive player. It's around about a third of it - that is how it always was.

"It's not nice but that is the market. We have to adapt. That's how it is."