Chelsea take legal action after trespassing incidents at Stamford Bridge

There have been three separate incidents of trespassing at Stamford Bridge this year

Chelsea have taken legal action which would prevent urban explorers entering Stamford Bridge and the club's training ground at Cobham without permission.

The High Court order follows incidents believed to involve YouTubers who upload videos of themselves inside or on the roof of stadiums.

Six people were named in the order, which also includes anyone who may trespass in the future.

The club said they treat security and safety "with the utmost importance".

The move follows three separate trespassing incidents at Stamford Bridge in September, October and November.

Manchester City took out an injunction in October after seven freeclimbers broke into the Etihad.