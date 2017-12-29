Two Scottish Championship games off, pitch inspection at Berwick

Dumbarton's YOUR Radio 103FM Stadium earlier this season

Two of Saturday's Scottish Championship matches have been postponed following Friday afternoon pitch inspections.

Dumbarton v Greenock Morton and Livingston v Dunfermline Athletic will be rearranged in the new year.

Friday's meeting of St Mirren and Dundee United goes ahead despite snow in Paisley and two other second tier games are scheduled for Saturday.

There will be a pitch inspection on Saturday morning before Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir in League Two.