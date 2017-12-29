Chloe Peplow: Birmingham City Ladies midfielder to leave club at end of contract

Chloe Peplow has helped Doncaster Rovers Belles to the top of WSL2 while on loan from Birmingham

Birmingham City Ladies midfielder Chloe Peplow is to leave the club at the end of her contract on 31 December.

The 19-year-old has been on loan at WSL2 side Doncaster Rovers Belles since September.

Meanwhile, Marisa Ewers and Andrine Hegerberg have both extended their contracts with the WSL1 club.

Defender Ewers and midfielder Hegerberg have both featured in the league for Blues this season who are currently second from bottom in WSL1.