Ross and Robby McCrorie: New Rangers deals for twins

Ross McCrorie has been a regular for Rangers so far this season

Rangers defender Ross McCrorie and twin brother Robby have agreed four-and-a-half-year contract extensions at Ibrox.

The 19-year-old pair are now tied to the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2022.

Ross McCrorie made his Rangers debut against Partick Thistle in September - the first of 17 senior appearances so far this season.

Goalkeeper Robby has played 24 times on loan at Berwick Rangers, having joined in July.

"Four-and-a-half years is a long time and I am delighted to tie myself down," the keeper told RangersTV. "It's a bit unexpected for myself to be honest, but I have been working hard and I aim to continue that.

Goalkeeper McCrorie has kept 10 clean sheets since joining Berwick

"I think over the last six months with my loan spell and playing football regularly, I have progressed more in those six months in terms of my overall game than what I maybe have in the last few years.

"I've always been progressing, but I have really started to feel it recently and become more confident with each game."

Ross McCrorie said: "The last few months have been great and a dream come true. I'm thankful for getting the chance and ever since I've been getting games, so it's been brilliant.

"I was out on loan [at Ayr United and Dumbarton] in the last couple of seasons so playing in the Premiership is a much higher level and I think I have coped pretty well. It's definitely going to improve me as a player and hopefully I can keep continuing in the team and keep playing well."