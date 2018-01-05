Bournemouth v Wigan Athletic

Ryan Fraser (centre) missed the game with Brighton on New Year's Day after netting twice against Everton

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will make changes for the FA Cup tie with Wigan, with winger Ryan Fraser available after a hamstring problem.

Joshua King (hamstring), Tyrone Mings (back), Jermain Defoe (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) are out.

Wigan forward Ryan Colclough could be back after missing five games with a shoulder injury, but defender Alex Bruce (back) could miss out.

Manager Paul Cook has no other new injuries.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: "We have a lot of players who have been patient behind the scenes and they deserve their chance.

"So, with that in mind, we will make changes to our side. We will pick a competitive team, and the next game is the one we want to win.

"I have been very impressed by Wigan this season. I've watched a lot of them in preparation for this game and they quite rightly sit at the top of League One.

"Whenever you play a team from a lower league, your attitude has to be very good, and if your attitude isn't right then these games can be very difficult."

MATCH FACTS

This two sides have met as recently in the FA Cup as 2013 when Wigan won 1-0 in a third round replay at the start of their journey to winning the trophy that season.

That replay was the last time that the Cherries have drawn an FA Cup game, winning four and losing five since.

Wigan have lost only one of their last seven FA Cup games against Premier League opponents - losing 4-0 to Manchester United last season in the fourth round.