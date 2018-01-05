Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Tony Pulis has won one of his two games as Middlesbrough boss

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could make changes for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against north-east rivals Sunderland.

Cyrus Christie, Adlene Guedioura and Adama Traore all featured against Preston, while Fabio is unlikely to play as he seeks a move away from Boro.

Sunderland will be without Darron Gibson, who is out with a groin injury.

Midfielders Paddy McNair (groin) and Aiden McGeady (calf) will be assessed, but are both doubtful to feature.

MATCH FACTS