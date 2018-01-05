Middlesbrough v Sunderland
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could make changes for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against north-east rivals Sunderland.
Cyrus Christie, Adlene Guedioura and Adama Traore all featured against Preston, while Fabio is unlikely to play as he seeks a move away from Boro.
Sunderland will be without Darron Gibson, who is out with a groin injury.
Midfielders Paddy McNair (groin) and Aiden McGeady (calf) will be assessed, but are both doubtful to feature.
MATCH FACTS
- These two north-east rivals have been drawn together five times previously, with three of those ties going to a replay - Middlesbrough progressing twice and Sunderland the other three.
- In the league, the two clubs met as recently as November, with Middlesbrough winning 1-0 at home thanks to a sixth-minute strike from Marcus Tavernier.
- Middlesbrough will be playing an FA Cup game at the Riverside for the sixth consecutive fixture, winning three of the previous five.
- Sunderland are looking to win their first FA Cup game since February 2015, losing three of the last four and scoring just once.