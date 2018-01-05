Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Bolton are without four midfielders as they prepare to face Premier League side Huddersfield in the FA Cup.
Darren Pratley (broken leg) and Karl Henry (hamstring) are out, Josh Vela is ill and Josh Cullen has been recalled.
Huddersfield will rest goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and start Joel Coleman, while on-loan Monaco defender Terence Kongolo could make his debut.
Philip Billing could feature after three months out with an ankle injury and Michael Hefele is also fit.
Huddersfield boss David Wagner:
"We should not have over expectations of Kongolo after two days but he's a very open-minded character. This is why he swapped from Monaco.
"I've never been to Monaco but I think it isn't one of the worst places in the world - and he came over to Huddersfield.
"Is it realistic to win the FA Cup? No it isn't. Was it realistic for Huddersfield Town to get promoted? No.
"Was it realistic for Huddersfield Town at the beginning of the season to have 24 points after 22 games in the Premier League? No.
"In football the unrealistic things happen and become possible."
MATCH FACTS
- Bolton have progressed past Huddersfield in each of their five FA Cup ties, most recently in a 1-0 fourth round win in January 1976 with a side featuring Sam Allardyce and Peter Reid.
- Bolton have been eliminated in each of their past four FA Cup ties against Premier League opposition, although the past two have gone to replay.
- Huddersfield are entering the FA Cup as a top-flight side for the first time since 1972, when they progressed to the sixth round.
- Huddersfield have progressed from eight of their past nine ties against lower league opposition, winning 4-0 against both lower league opponents last season in Port Vale and Rochdale.