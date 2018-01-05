Aston Villa v Peterborough United
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Aston Villa have captain John Terry back after two months out with a broken metatarsal for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to League One play-off contenders Peterborough United.
Fit-again Andre Green also starts - and Villa boss Steve Bruce may opt to use some of his promising youngsters.
Peterborough will have goalkeeper Jonathan Bond available following the renewal of his loan from Reading.
Defender Jack Baldwin (hamstring) may figure after four weeks out.
Villa, fifth in the Championship, are 27 places higher up the EFL ladder than Posh, who are eighth in the third tier.
Match facts
- Aston Villa's only previous FA Cup meeting with Peterborough was a 2-1 fourth-round replay win in 1960-61 after drawing the first match 1-1 at London Road.
- Villa have also beaten Posh twice in the League Cup (in 1962 and 1995), but the two teams have never met in the league.
- Villa have progressed in 13 of their last 15 FA Cup ties against lower league opposition, but suffered defeats in back to back seasons while still a Premier League club - 2-1 at Millwall in the fourth round in 2013, and 2-1 again at home to then League One side Sheffield United in 2014.
- Peterborough have fallen at the third round stage to opponents from a higher division on 12 of the last 14 occasions, but their most recent attempt in 2016 was a 2-0 third round win at home to Championship side Preston, after which they took West Bromwich Albion to a replay in round four.
- Villa won five FA Cup ties in a row to reach the final in 2015. But, since winning 2-1 in the semi-final against Liverpool, they have won just one of their last five FA Cup ties.