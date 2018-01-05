FA Cup - Third Round
Cardiff15:00Mansfield
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

  • From the section FA Cup
Cardiff City's Lee Peltier in action against Preston North End
All 21 of Lee Peltier's appearances for Cardiff City this season have come in the Championship

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Cardiff have mounting injury problems, with both Lee Peltier and Matthew Connolly ruled out for about a month.

Aron Gunnarsson (ankle), Sean Morrison (groin), Danny Ward (knee) and Kadeem Harris (groin) are still out and a flu bug has also affected the squad, but Jazz Richards is close to a return.

League Two Mansfield could have Danny Rose available after a hip injury but captain Zander Diamond is still out.

Joel Byrom (groin) is also absent, while David Mirfin (knee) is a doubt.

MATCH FACTS

  • This will be first time these two sides have met in the FA Cup - the last meeting in the league was in March 2003, with Cardiff winning 1-0 thanks to Rob Earnshaw.
  • The Bluebirds have won seven of their past nine games against the Stags, winning each of their four home games.
  • Cardiff have been knocked out of the FA Cup in eight of their past 11 ties, including each of the past three.
  • Mansfield are in the third round for the first time since 2013 whilst in the non-league. However, they have not reached the fourth round since 2008.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC