Cardiff City v Mansfield Town
-
- From the section FA Cup
Cardiff have mounting injury problems, with both Lee Peltier and Matthew Connolly ruled out for about a month.
Aron Gunnarsson (ankle), Sean Morrison (groin), Danny Ward (knee) and Kadeem Harris (groin) are still out and a flu bug has also affected the squad, but Jazz Richards is close to a return.
League Two Mansfield could have Danny Rose available after a hip injury but captain Zander Diamond is still out.
Joel Byrom (groin) is also absent, while David Mirfin (knee) is a doubt.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be first time these two sides have met in the FA Cup - the last meeting in the league was in March 2003, with Cardiff winning 1-0 thanks to Rob Earnshaw.
- The Bluebirds have won seven of their past nine games against the Stags, winning each of their four home games.
- Cardiff have been knocked out of the FA Cup in eight of their past 11 ties, including each of the past three.
- Mansfield are in the third round for the first time since 2013 whilst in the non-league. However, they have not reached the fourth round since 2008.