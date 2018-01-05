Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday

Hallam Hope (right) is Carlisle's leading scorer this season with nine goals, one more than centre-half Danny Grainger

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

League Two side Carlisle are likely to be without midfielder Kelvin Etuhu because of an ankle injury.

Luke Joyce, Jason Kennedy and Nicky Adams remain out, but Sam Cosgrove could feature after extending his contract until the end of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Jack Hunt is unavailable after suffering a hip injury in the Owls' defeat by Burton.

But winger George Boyd is expected to play for the first time since September after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Interim manager Lee Bullen remains in charge of the Championship club.

MATCH FACTS