Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday
- From the section FA Cup
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
League Two side Carlisle are likely to be without midfielder Kelvin Etuhu because of an ankle injury.
Luke Joyce, Jason Kennedy and Nicky Adams remain out, but Sam Cosgrove could feature after extending his contract until the end of the season.
Sheffield Wednesday full-back Jack Hunt is unavailable after suffering a hip injury in the Owls' defeat by Burton.
But winger George Boyd is expected to play for the first time since September after recovering from shoulder surgery.
Interim manager Lee Bullen remains in charge of the Championship club.
MATCH FACTS
- Carlisle last faced Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup in January 1997, losing 2-0 against the Owls who were then a Premier League side.
- The sides last met in April 2012 in League One, with Wednesday winning 2-1 at Hillsborough en route to promotion to the Championship.
- Carlisle have only reached the fourth round of the FA Cup once since the Millennium, doing so in the 2015-16 campaign.
- Sheffield Wednesday have progressed from 15 of their last 16 FA Cup ties against sides in the fourth tier or lower, only failing to do so against Scunthorpe United in December 2003.