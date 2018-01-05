Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion

Alan Pardew has yet to win in eight games as West Brom boss

TEAM NEWS

Exeter face injury problems at centre-back with Jordan Moore-Taylor a doubt for the clash with West Brom while Troy Brown and Luke Croll are out.

Manager Paul Tisdale will make a late call on top scorer Jayden Stockley after he broke his nose on Monday.

West Brom winger Matt Phillips and defender Craig Dawson (fatigue) are out, but Sam Field, Oliver Burke, Allan Nyom and Boaz Myhill could all feature.

Kane Wilson, who spent the last five months on loan at Exeter, could play.

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Sport:

"We're playing a Premier League team at home in the FA Cup with nothing to lose and we're going to really enjoy the day.

"Whatever they've done over the last few games is probably irrelevant, they're a Premier League team with professional people who want to do their best, so I think we're looking forward to it and we realise it's going to be a very tough game.

"We have got one or two players out injured, which makes life a little bit difficult, so for whatever West Brom do, we've also got one or two of our own issues."

West Brom boss Alan Pardew: "For us it will be something to build on and gain momentum from, but I don't think it's going to relieve the pressure of winning in the Premier League, it's its own competition.

"In football terms it's important we win and get into the fourth round and create some kind of excitement for our fans, some kind of hope for them.

"There's pressure on us to win any game, but less pressure to a degree in this competition. It's a different competition that doesn't affect our league position."

