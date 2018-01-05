Fulham v Southampton
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Fulham's Floyd Ayite is set to miss the FA Cup third-round tie with Southampton with a hamstring injury.
But fellow winger Lucas Piazon could make his first start since August following a broken leg.
Southampton are without defenders Jeremy Pied (leg), Wesley Hoedt (concussion) and Cedric Soares (hamstring).
Top scorer Charlie Austin has completed a three-game ban but misses out with a hamstring problem.
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "Now we've got another opportunity and we will use this game as a reference to try to move one step forward.
"We want to show that we want to improve. I will try to choose my best 11 to try to win this game."
MATCH FACTS
- Fulham will be hosting Southampton in the FA Cup for the first time since a third-round replay in January 1999, when Barry Hayles scored a 85th minute winner at Craven Cottage.
- The Cottagers have lost three of their last four FA Cup games at home against opposition from a higher division, although they picked up a 4-1 win against Hull City in the fourth round last season.
- Southampton have progressed past lower league opponents in 17 of their last 18 FA Cup ties, although the last two occasions have seen the Saints taken to a replay.
- Each of Southampton's last six FA Cup third-round matches (excluding replays) have seen both teams score, with 25 goals scored in total at 4.2 goals per game.