Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Tristan Nydam (right) made one of his six Championship starts for Ipswich at Sheffield United in October

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ipswich could give teenage striker Aaron Drinan his debut after he signed from Irish club Waterford on Thursday.

Flynn Downes and Tristan Nydam may come back from injury but Grant Ward (groin) and Adam Webster (Achilles) miss out.

Jake Wright could make his first start for Sheffield United since November, with Daniel Lafferty, Caolan Lavery and Samir Carruthers in line to feature.

Ben Whiteman is ineligible, while David Brooks is still out and Ched Evans (ankle) remains short of match fitness.

