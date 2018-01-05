Manchester City v Burnley

Vincent Kompany suffered his latest injury over the festive period against Newcastle

Manchester City are still without captain Vincent Kompany (calf) for their FA Cup third-round tie with Burnley.

David Silva could miss the game for personal reasons, while Kyle Walker is an injury doubt.

Burnley are expected to be without midfielder Scott Arfield (hamstring).

Defender Stephen Ward (knee) and striker Chris Wood (leg) are recovering from injury but will not play this weekend.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: "We are going to try to play the best team as possible.

"The schedule is what it is. All the doctors and physios around the world say you cannot recover after 48 hours, in such a demanding competition.

"All managers give our opinion about many issues. We are going to play tomorrow and if the schedule says you have to play every two days, we are going to play."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "There are a number of clubs, including ourselves, vying to stay in the Premier League, and that does take precedence.

"But I don't see it as a shame, just a reality. I love the cup but there has to be just a pure business plan of staying in the Premier League and growing the club.

"But on the other hand, are we going there trying to win? Of course we are. Absolutely. We'll be trying our best to win."

Manchester City have faced Burnley on three previous occasions in the FA Cup, winning twice and drawing one, meeting at this exact stage in 1990-91, with Colin Hendry scoring City's only goal.

Manchester City have progressed to the fourth round in each of the last five campaigns, beating West Ham 5-0 in 2016-17 and Norwich 3-0 in 2015-16 most recently.